RED LION, Pa. -- Frederick William Greaves Jr., 82, entered into rest Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at York Hospital. He was the husband of Thelma (Gutt) Greaves for 59 years.
A Celebration of Life for Fred will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Road in York. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. with the service immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. Full military rites will be presented by the Dallastown American Legion Honor Guard at the church following the service. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Greaves was born Aug. 1, 1937, in Plainfield, N.J., to Frederick William and Hazel (Huyler) Greaves Sr. He graduated in 1955 from Elkton High School, Elkton, Va., and served in the United States Army from 1955-1958 involved in the testing of nuclear bombs. He came to York in 1959 and worked for WSBA Radio and TV in the engineering department. He transferred to Akron, Ohio, as Chief Engineer for WHLO Radio in 1961 until 1977. He then returned to York and worked in the home office of Susquehanna Radio until 2004, when he retired as Director of Engineering.
Fred is survived by his wife; children, Kathleen (Bill) Orris, Theresa Greaves, Debra (David) Bruner and Bryan Greaves; seven grandchildren, Trevor (Talitha) Orris, Tory Orris, Blake Bruner, Kyle Bruner, Delaney Bruner, Alayna Greaves and Collin Greaves; one great-grandson, Mason Orris, and one on the way; sisters, Dorothy Wampler of Orange, Va., and Barbara (Bill) Johnson of Cypress, Calif.; and brother-in-law, Bill Davis of Elkton, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Pam Davis; and brother-in-law, Bert Wampler.
Fred was a Dallas Cowboys fan and an Ohio State football and basketball fan. He also liked to watch or go see the Baltimore Orioles. He loved Country Music especially anything by Roger Miller and Tom T. Hall.
He delivered Meals on Wheels for the Red Lion Senior Center/Golden Connections for 12 years and was presented awards for most hours volunteered. He enjoyed this and all the people he met.
Fred was an all around great son, brother, husband, father and Pop Pop who loved his family and did what he could for them. He loved to do woodworking, fix things around the house. Why pay for repairs when he could do it? He especially liked outside work and was proud of his accomplishments.
In learning of Fred's death, so many of the Susquehanna Radio engineers who worked for and with him stated how much they respected and liked him. A quote from Norman Philips, who replaced Fred when he retired: "I don't think Fred knew how much he was liked and respected. He was a great teacher and was the one we would call with a question and he would usually know the answer. I tried to emulate that philosophy that no question was too stupid."
In lieu of flowers, Fred had requested that donations be sent to his favorite charity: Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box No. 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
