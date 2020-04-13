Gail I. Bolton
Gail Ireland Bolton, 82, a resident of Verona, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. Mr. Bolton was born Nov. 24, 1937, in Brandywine, W.Va., and was a son of the late Willie Lester and Flossie Nesselrodt Bolton.
He served in the National Guard for four years and worked for Dupont until 1997. He was a member of Staunton First Church of God.
On Sept. 3, 1977, he married Linda Faye Bolton, who survives.
Also surviving are three children, Jeffrey Shawn Bolton of Crimora, Christopher Lee Carper of Verona and Richard Edward Carper and wife, Lynn, of Tennessee; two brothers, Darrell Bolton of Richmond and Randy Bolton of Harrisonburg; a sister, Thelma Reich of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Amanda Pittington, Hunter Carper, Kiser Bolton and Berkley Carper and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bolton was preceded in death by a brother, Nathan Bolton; and two sisters, Delores Maus and Roberta Cline
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Staunton First Church of God, 1850 Shutterly Mill Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
