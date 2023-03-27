Garland Bradford Dunn
Garland Bradford Dunn, 86, husband of Shirley (Lamb) Dunn of Valley View Drive in Mount Sidney, Va., passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Bridgewater Retirement Community in Bridgewater, Va.
Mr. Dunn was born Aug. 19, 1936, in Augusta County, a son of the late John Archie Sr. and Hattie (James) Dunn.
Mr. Dunn was a member of the Lebanon Church of the Brethren and was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served as a flight line mechanic. He was retired from DuPont after 30 years of employment as a supervisor. Mr. Dunn was a member of the Eureka Masonic Lodge No. 195 in Bridgewater and the Mt. Sidney Ruritan Club. He volunteered with the Virginia State Police, enjoyed traveling by motor home, with his sweetheart of sixty-six years, visiting all 50 states and he was an avid train enthusiast. Garland was known as “Mr. Fix It” by many friends.
Mr. Dunn was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Dunn was preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn Dunn and John A. Dunn Jr. and a sister, Betty Carol (Dunn) Hively Perry.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Christopher Garland Dunn and his wife, Jill, of Cary, N.C.; a daughter, Stephanie (Dunn) Patterson and her husband, Kenneth, of Weyers Cave, Va.; four grandchildren, Morgan Staton and husband, Zachary, Ryan Patterson, Marissa Dunn and Noah Dunn; two great-granddaughters, Rylee Rose Staton and Hollis Sienna Staton; five nephews, Mike and Sam Martin, Mike, Mark and Tim Dunn and two nieces, Tammy Watkins and Lisa Hively.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 27, 2023, in the Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory and other times at the residence.
A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, in the Lebanon Church of the Brethren Cemetery by Pastor Matthew Fike.
It is suggested that those desiring make memorial contributions to Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Department, 1235 Keezletown Road, Weyers Cave, VA 24486 or Lebanon Church of the Brethren, 1168 Lebanon Church Road, Mount Sidney, VA 24467.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
