Garland Lee Mitchell, 69, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Pendleton County, W.Va. Mr. Mitchell was born June 5, 1953, in Kline, W.Va. and was a son of the late Jesse James and Marie Izetta Hartman Mitchell.
He graduated from Broadway High School and served our country in the United States Air Force for 20 years. Mr. Mitchell was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, hike and enjoyed woodworking. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Harrisonburg and was a bus driver for Rockingham County Public Schools. He was a heavy equipment operator for Valley Blox for 15 years.
Mr. Mitchell is survived by his wife, Cathy Mary (Young) Mitchell; stepchildren Larry Cook Jr., Lacinda Wine, Laura Holcomb, Lucas Cook, Tara Cook and Michael Grutter; a brother, James R. Mitchell; sisters, Sarah E. Alt and husband, Norman, Frances Halterman and husband, Ronnie, and Treva Thomas and husband, Dennis; eight stepgrandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Loretta Vandevander Mitchell, and a brother, Eddie Mitchell.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The Rev. Trevor Whetzel and the Rev. Jeff Ferguson will conduct the funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 24, at the First Assembly of God Church in Harrisonburg. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with military honors by the Dayton American Legion Post 27.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Assembly of God Church, 1310 Garbers Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.