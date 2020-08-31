Garland Marshall Reedy, 90, of Fulks Run, died Aug. 29, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born Feb. 16, 1930, in Fulks Run, and was the son of the late Sidney Kermit and Elsie Lam Reedy.
Garland was a farmer, a Corporal in the United States Army and served during the Korean War from 1952-1954. He was a member of Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren. He was well known and liked by the community; he loved his family very dearly and put up a great fight to keep living and he will be greatly missed.
On June 21, 1952, he married his first wife, the former Repha Anna Shoemaker, who preceded him in death Sept. 10, 1994. On Nov. 25, 1995, he married his second wife, the former Wilta June Tusing, who preceded him in death Jan. 24, 2020.
Surviving are a son, Myron Reedy and wife, Lynn, of Fulks Run; daughters, Sharon Turner of Bergton, Opal Cubbage and husband, Terry, of Stanley and Shelia Dove of Timberville; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and stepchildren, Joyce Spalding of Florence, S.C., Jeanne Hess of Fulks Run and Dennis Tusing of Fulks Run.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Milford Reedy, and a nephew, Dennis Reedy.
Pastors Richard Delawder and Randy Miller will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday at Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. For those attending the service and visitation, facial coverings and social distancing will be required per CDC guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
