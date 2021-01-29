Garland Sherwood “Whitey” Turner, 80, passed away in Richmond, Va., on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Known for his quick wit and compassionate spirit, he was born on Aug. 3, 1940, in the Naked Creek area of Page County, Va.
In 1958, he enlisted in the United States Navy (Hatron Two, NAS Whidbey Island, Oak Harbor). After honorable service, he worked for Modern Woodmen of America.
Past Commander of Harrisonburg’s AMVETS Post 7, Whitey loved music, sports and cooking, and had a heart for community. He shared his personality at Bingo, and his generous nature and cooking talents at fundraising events.
In Luray, he raised his daughters, Sherrie (Shelton) Copeland of Richmond, Va., Pamela (Greg) Waters of Crozier, Va., and Robin (Vincent) Birdsong of Tallahassee, Fla., all of whom survive.
He is also survived by five grandchildren, Chase, Taylor and Callie Copeland, and Kendall and Jared Waters, whom he adored; his partner, Brenda Fansler of Harrisonburg, Va.; his sister, Ruth (Charles) Bankard of Charlottesville, Va.; his brother, Marion Turner of Shenandoah, Va.; and many nieces and nephews to cherish his love and legacy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Clarence Turner and Pearl Lucille (Frazier) Turner; and two siblings, Juanita Jenkins and H.C. Turner Jr.
He leaves a legion of friends and extended family touched by his kindness, generosity and love.
Private interment will be conducted at Quantico National Cemetery in Quantico, Va.
A celebration of life service will be held at a future date, where his family and friends can honor his memory and reflect on his legacy.
For those who wish to donate, contributions may be made in his memory to AMVETS Post 7, 1340 N. Liberty St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
