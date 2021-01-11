Garth Lanham Kagey, 84, of McGaheysville, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Garth was born Oct. 5, 1936, in Rockingham County, Va., and was the son of the late Galen and Virginia Kagey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only daughter, Lynette Meadows, and sister, Connie Brown.
On Sept. 8, 1962, he married the love of his life, Rosalee Kagey, who survives. Also surviving are his grandson, Charles Meadows and wife, Rachel, of Shenandoah; two great-grandsons, Dawson and Hudson Meadows; brother, Ralph “Buster” Kagey of Mount Jackson; and sister, Kay Wine of North Carolina.
Mr. Kagey graduated from Broadway High School and then went on to join the U.S. Army. After he returned, he started doing upholstery with his uncle and began work at Gillners, he then went on to open his own shop “Garth’s Upholstery” out of his home and worked there until he retired.
He has been a devout member of Church of Solsburg in Elkton, Va., for many years. He loved his church family and loved to share about God’s word. He was a motorcycle buff, gun enthusiast, and coin collector. His biggest treasures were his family and friends; he was an advisor and confidant to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service will be conducted at Church of Solsburg in Elkton on Saturday, Jan. 16, at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor David Burrell officiating.
In light of COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health and safety of others.
