Gary Carson Tusing, 73, of Greensboro, N.C., formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2020, at Beacon Place hospice after a brief battle with cancer. Gary was born on Dec. 18, 1946, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of the late C. Paul and Maxine Grogg Tusing.
He attended Mount Clinton Elementary School and graduated from Turner Ashby High School. He worked for Space Conditioning until he was drafted during the Vietnam War to serve in the U.S. Army. Upon returning, he furthered his education and received his Bachelor’s degree in English from Eastern Mennonite College.
After graduation, Gary taught English and later Computer Science at John C. Myers Intermediate School. During this time, he furthered his professional development and received his Master’s degree in Education from James Madison University.
Gary was a life member of the Mount Clinton United Methodist Church, where he was very active teaching Sunday School and serving in various capacities.
Gary was a very caring and generous man with a kind and gentle soul. He would help anyone and cared for others more than himself. He was reserved, genuine and had a great sense of humor.
Gary is survived by his son, Joel Tusing and wife, Mary, of Stokesdale, N.C.; his greatest joy and beloved granddaughter, Avery Tusing of Stokesdale, N.C.; siblings Johnny Tusing and wife, Debbie, of Dayton, Va., Patricia Tusing of Shenandoah, Va., and Gina Hartman and husband, Bobby, of Hinton, Va.; former wife, Sherry Bumbaugh McKie of Naples, Fla. and Greensboro, N.C.; brother-in-law, Eddie Bumbaugh and wife, Jane Cox, of Bridgewater, Va.; and sister-in-law, Becki Witt and husband, Rick, of Bridgewater, Va. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lydia Ann Tusing.
At the request of Gary, he was cremated and there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Clinton United Methodist Church, 1595 Muddy Creek Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, N.C.
