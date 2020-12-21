Gary David Lucas
Gary David Lucas, 83, a lifelong resident of Shenandoah, died Dec. 17, 2020, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg. A son of the late Carl F. and Inez Claire McAlister Lucas, he was born on May 5, 1937, in Shenandoah.
He was retired from the U.S. Army after serving his country for 20 years. He also worked for the U.S. Park Service for 13 years. Gary was a life member of the Shenandoah VFW Post 8613, Avis O. Comer, a member of Luray Loyal Order of Moose Lodge and the New Market Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was of the Pentecostal faith.
Gary enjoyed mushroom hunting, loved Old Milwaukee Beer, and was an avid New York Yankees fan.
On Oct. 1, 1970, he married Allison Marie Weaver Lucas, who survives. Also surviving are his sons, David Lucas and wife, Donna, of Elkton, Michael Lucas and wife, Crissy, of Stanley; daughter, Rebecca Lawson and husband, Jerry, of Briery Branch; grandchildren, Jason Lawson and wife, Amy, Joseph Lawson and wife, April, Cordell Lucas, Caden Lucas, Caelyn Lucas, Jessica Thomas and husband, Chandler, and Jonathon Morris; five great-grandchildren; his brother, Gordon Lucas of West Virginia; and five sisters, Naomi Foley, Violet Austin, Jean Sublett, Kay Comer and Yvonne Loker. He was preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Shenandoah VFW Post 8613, Avis O. Comer, 1103 Varina Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
The funeral service will also be held at the VFW on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow in McAlister Cemetery, Pendleton Lane in Shenandoah.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Shenandoah VFW Post 8613, Avis O. Comer.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
