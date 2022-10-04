Gary Donald Crider, 90, of Broadway, died Oct. 2, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 18, 1932, in Virginia and was a son of the late Roy and Euna Spitzer Crider.
He worked as a self-employed furniture finisher. Gary was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and was a lifetime member of the VFW in Harrisonburg. He was a member of N-SSA, Jeff Davis Legion. He was a member of Christ Fellowship Church in Timberville.
On Oct. 22, 1983, he married the former Velma Johnson, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Tammy Crider of Timberville; three stepchildren, Deborah Tate of Linville, Kathy Sherman and husband, Jerry, of Broadway and Eddie Hilbert and wife, Joann, of Broadway; five grandchildren, Amy Scerbo, Tracey Ritchie, Jeremy Sherman, Amanda Sherman and Eddie Hilbert Jr.; and four great-grandchildren, Skylor Ritchie, Laurel and Clair Walsh and Diesel Harper.
He was preceded in death by a son, Victor Crider; and a brother, Roy Crider Jr.
Pastor Sandra Cave will conduct a graveside service Friday at 3 p.m. at Harter Cemetery, 15840 St. Rte. 259, Mathias, W.Va. Turn at mailbox 15840, continue on that lane and the cemetery is on the hill to the left of the driveway before you get to the residence.
A memorial service will take place Friday at 5 p.m. at Christ Fellowship Church located at the Plains Community Center in Timberville. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be made in helping with the maintenance of Harter Cemetery, c/o Deborah Tate, 10455 Woodlands Church Road, Linville, VA 22834.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
