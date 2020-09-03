Gary E. Harpine
Gary Eugene Harpine, 73, a resident of Mount Solon, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Harpine was born June 17, 1947, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Albert Eugene and Velma Phillips Harpine.
He served in the United States Army from 1966 until 1968. He owned and operated Drafting Services and loved hot rod cars.
On May 26, 2007, he married Cindy Counts, who survives. They have been together for 24 years.
Also surviving are a son, Anthony D. Harpine and fiancée, Christy, of Buena Vista; stepchildren, Britteny Sherfey and Jessica Shifflett; siblings, Douglas Harpine and wife, Melanie, and Carolyn Landes, all of Broadway, and grandchildren, Blake Lucas, Caden Lucas, Bryson Lucas, McKenna Lucas and Landon Shifflett.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Harpine was preceded in death by a daughter, Monica Lucas.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Keith Hulton officiating.
Friends may visit the funeral home on Thursday from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. The family will be present to receive friends from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be applied and masks are required.
The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
