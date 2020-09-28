Gary Edward Judd, 86, of Luray, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Page Memorial Hospital.
He was born Jan. 21, 1934, in Luray and was a son of the late Desper D. Judd and Hazel Virginia Mauck Judd.
Gary was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked for Virginia Oak Tannery for 30 years as a leather grader.
On Oct. 23, 1959, he married Doris May Fox Judd, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Kelly Deacon of Florida and Kimberly St. Clair of Luray; two sisters, Betty Kibler and Ellen Seal, both of Luray; five grandchildren, Rachel Presgraves, Kasey Deacon, Paige St. Clair, Lacey St. Clair and Emma St. Clair; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Wanda L. Fox, Anita Gale Gates, Ginger Jenkins and Judith Ann Painter; and three brothers, Jerry Allen, Thomas Frederick and Reginald Desper Judd Jr.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Morning Star Lutheran Cemetery in Luray by the Rev. Erich Bennett with military honors by the VFW Comer-Jones Post 621.
