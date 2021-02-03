Gary Kimmel
Gary Kimmel has finished the race. He passed away Feb. 2, 2021, one year after a diagnosis of Liposarcoma.
As those who knew him would suspect, he fought his battle vigorously. He was sensitive and funny, yet stoic and brave. He was a devoted man of Faith who fully accepted God’s perfect plan for him.
Gary was born to Mary Margaret Forespring and George F. Kimmel on July 15, 1950, in Reading, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his father, George, and stepfather, C.L. “Mush” Forespring, grandfather, Donald A. Maust, and his wife, Lucille, and his Uncle Francis and Aunt Olive Maust.
He leaves behind his mother, Mary Margaret; his wife of 49 years and high school sweetheart, Jeanie (Custer) and his only son, Justin, Pastor of the Life Church at Brown Memorial, McGaheysville, Va. He also leaves behind brothers-in-law, Jim Custer (Christine), Doug Custer (Cathy), Tim Custer (Joyce) and one sister-in-law, Dian Sneed (Tony) and their children and grandchildren. In addition, he leaves behind his eight first cousins, Gerald, Ryan, Bryan, and Chris, Pat, and Gloria Maust, Marsha Webreck, and Barb George and their families.
Gary graduated from Berlin Brothersvalley High School, Berlin, Pa., Class of 1968. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served an 18-month tour of duty in Vietnam. After discharge, he immediately attended undergraduate studies and graduated from Grove City College, Grove City, Pa., Summa Cum Laude with High Honors in Accounting. His 34-year career as a Certified Public Accountant started in 1976 with Deloitte, Pittsburgh. His corporate career included PPG Industries, Pgh, PA, Sharon Steel Corp., Sharon, Pa., and Werner Co, Greenville, Pa., where he retired as Corporate Controller.
Along the way he coached Little League Baseball for a generation of young men in Pittsburgh who will remember “Coach Kimmel” with highest regard. Gary always served voluntarily in the communities in which he lived and held various volunteer and governing positions in the churches he attended. Always affable and generous, he took subtle pride in all his accomplishments.
After retirement in 2010, Gary acquired a renewed interest in physical fitness. As “outstanding senior athlete,” in high school, fitness was always an integral part of his life. For a few years he played softball for a senior league in Charlottesville. As a volunteer, he led free fitness classes to residents of his community. In 2016, he started training and began participating in Spartan Races, the world’s largest international organization that sponsors long and short distance obstacle course races. Gary finished 15 races altogether in the eastern U.S. in which he generally finished in the top five for his age group.
Gary enjoyed life in a playful high-spirited way and with a quick wit. Humor was a huge part of his life.
He always kept things in perspective with laughter. He always looked for helpful ways to reach out to friends and neighbors to make their lives more comfortable. A proud moment was when his son retired from teaching college and chose a second career as a minister and began teaching us about God’s Grace. Gary had no regrets; he finished the race with a positive spirit. We live with assurance that he is now enjoying his new life.
At Gary’s request, arrangements are private. Expressions of sympathy and contributions in Gary’s memory may be made to The Life Church at Brown Memorial, P.O. Box 133, McGaheysville, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
