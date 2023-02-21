Gary Lynn Randolph
Gary Lynn Randolph, age 79, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at his home. He was born in Rockingham County, Va., a son of the late James Edward Randolph and Annie Marguerite Shank Randolph. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Shari Lynn Randolph.
Gary was a graduate of Turner Ashby High School in Bridgewater and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a former Virginia State Police Officer and worked at NASSCO, now known as General Dynamics as a ship builder. He was a member of the Early Ford V8 Club. Gary loved cars, building cars, and attending car shows.
He is survived by his sister, Linda and husband, Bill Hinkle of Penn Laird; wife, Julieta Randolph; two daughters, Julie Johnson and Shelly Marino; five grandsons, Gary Kenny and wife, Ashlee, Robbie Kenny, Charlie Marino and wife, Savannah, Aaron Marino, and Elliott Marino; five great- grandchildren; and close friends, Donna and Richard Neff of Verona.
Services were held on Feb. 8, 2023, with military honors at Monte Vista Funeral Home, Johnson City, Tenn.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.