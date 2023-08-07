Gary Michael “Mike” Dyer, 75, of Rockingham County, previously of Chesapeake, Va., with roots in Dover, Del. and Lafayette, Ind., passed away at his home Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, after losing his battle with dementia.
Mr. Dyer was born June 4, 1948, in Salina, Kan. to the late John C. and Elsie Deboy Dyer. On April 5, 1975, he married Wilda M. Simmers Dyer, who survives.
He was a major in the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War flying helicopters. Gary was a Master Army Aviator. He was a decorated pilot receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross awarded while saving many American lives, 43 Air Medals, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. He served two tours in the Vietnam War. Besides active duty, he was also in the Army Reserves flying helicopters for the National Guard of Virginia.
Gary was a life member of Sigma Chi International Fraternity, the VFW, and the Distinguished Flying Cross Society. He was a graduate of Embry Aeronautical University. He worked as an air traffic controller and a computer specialist for the Department of Defense and for the Federal Aviation Administration. He received a government award for developing a low-altitude warning system. Gary loved cats and enjoyed reading. He was also an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Wilda M. Dyer; nephew, John C. Dyer (Tammy); niece, Denise Robertson (Nathan); great-nieces, Melissa Robertson, Chloe Dyer, Ava Dyer; sister-in-law, Barbara Dyer; many cousins throughout the U.S. and his wife’s family were very special to him and many special friends, whom he considered family. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, John W. Dyer.
Services will be announced at a later date.
