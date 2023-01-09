Gary Nolan Saufley, 75, of Mount Crawford, passed away Jan. 4, 2023, at his home.
He was born Aug. 29, 1947, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late McKendree Miller and Nena Violet Hottinger Saufley.
Gary served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a member of St. Jacobs Lutheran Church and enjoyed spending time gardening. He was employed by Ethan Allen Furniture and Padgets Manufacturing, both in Bridgewater and retired from Shreckhise Nursery in Grottoes.
He is survived by two sisters, Betty Lou Curry of Weyers Cave and Donna Lane Saufley of Mount Crawford; a great- nephew, Cody Wayne Shifflett and wife, Katelyn Ane Moore of Staunton; an aunt, Dolores Hottinger of Bridgewater; a nephew by marriage, Robert Russell; and numerous cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Ray Saufley; grandparents, Jonas Walter Hottinger and Minnie Florence Crider Hottinger, Forrest Jackson Saufley and Virdie Catherine Miller Saufley; brother-in-law, Donnie Wayne Curry; a niece, Vonda Kay Russell; and a nephew, Kent Lee Curry.
Visitation was held Sunday at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at St. Jacobs (Spaders) Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Bill Nabor officiating. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Children's Hospital.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
