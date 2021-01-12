Gary Ronald Pearson
Gary Ronald Pearson, 79, of Fishersville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 19, 1941, and was a son of the late Marguerite (Worden) Pearson Heath and Merritt Shirley Pearson.
Gary owned and operated the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Harrisonburg. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Gary was united in marriage on July 8, 1967, to Rosalee (Ramey) Pearson.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughters, Cindy Pearson Ferek and husband, Lawrence “Tony”, of Broadway and Brenda Morrison and husband, Joe, of Gordonsville; and a sister, Starlett Smith and husband, Robert, of Amissville. He is also survived by five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Darrell Pearson and Ronald Jeffrey Pearson; a daughter, Sharon Pearson Stacey; and brother, Larry Pearson.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Harrisonburg Freewill Baptist Church in Harrisonburg, Va., with Pastor Paul Collins officiating.
The family would like to thank the Harrisonburg VA Clinic, and all of the doctors and aides for their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Veterans Clinic, 1755 S. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.