Gene Stewart Sr.
Gene “Puzzy” Stewart Sr., 93, of Luray, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Cedars Healthcare in Charlottesville, Va.
He was born May 27, 1926, in Luray (Stoneyman), Va., and was the son of the late John Franklin Stewart Jr. and Virginia Printz Stewart.
Puzzy served in the Navy during World War II. He came home from the service and married Mary Lou Shandelson and they celebrated 64 years together.
Surviving family include a daughter, Mary Leslie Stewart of Charlottesville; a son, Gene P. Stewart Jr.; and two grandsons, Logan Alexander and Hayden Ty Stewart, all of McGaheysville; and a niece, Margaret Mims Hamilton of Luray. He is also survived by various other nieces and nephews.
Puzzy was a longtime business owner in Luray and retired from the state. He was well known to be a great pitcher for the Valley League, Luray Cardinals.
Puzzy was a wonderful husband to Mary Lou and an amazing father and grandfather. His kind heart and generous nature was known by many friends and his loving family.
A private graveside service for family was held at Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements were handled by Bradley Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
