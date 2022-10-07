Geneva Woodall Windham, 71, of Bergton, died Oct. 5, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born June 14, 1951, in Shreveport, La., and was a daughter of the late Adolphus Melvin Woodall and Margrett Edith O’Brion Woodall Foshee.
Geneva started to work at a young age at Windham Woodworks in Louisiana as a cabinet maker and woodworker. Geneva served in the U.S. Air Force from 1974-1975. After moving to Virginia, she went to work for 20 years at Broadway Electric as an electrician, estimator, and warehouse manager. After that, she worked at Dean Brothers for 10 years as warehouse manager.
She was a member of the Damascus Church of the Brethren, but most recently attended Valley View Mennonite Church, both in Criders, and she was an avid lover of the outdoors; hunting, fishing, and anything to do outside.
Surviving are a daughter, Mary Kathryn Sonifrank and husband, Eldon of Broadway; grandchildren, Emma Grace Sonifrank, Ashley Robey and wife, Melinda, and Emily Reed and husband, Aaron; great-grandchildren, Lily Robey and Reagan Reed; her best friend, Mary Lantz and her children; Christy Turner and husband, Dennis, Rick Lantz and wife, Sheila; deceased son, Darin Lantz and his wife, Anita Lantz, who survives. Also surviving are brothers, Melvin Woodall and wife, Barbara of La., Donald Foshee and wife, Kathy of Texas and John Foshee and wife, Kathleen, of Kentucky; sisters, Margie Woodall Hampton and husband, Mike, Shirley Ann Foshee, Wanda Foshee Gandy, Linda Foshee Griffith and Glenda Foshee Perkins, all of La.; brother-in-law, Jerry Dupont of La.; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Louise and Gene Moyers, Lavonne and Joe Turner and Dale and Carole Harper.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Maria Woodall Dupont; and a niece, Crystal Williams.
Pastor Mike Shenk will conduct a celebration of life service 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Damascus Church of the Brethren in Criders. Burial will be private.
The casket will be closed, but those wishing to sign the book may do so Friday (today) from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bergton Vol. Fire Company, P.O. Box 55, Bergton, VA 22811 or Bergton Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 19, Bergton, VA 22811.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
