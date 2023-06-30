George Gregory Price, age 83, of Broadway, Va., passed away while in hospice care at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va. on June 17, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Emilie Price; wife, Evelyn Zuckowski Price; and daughter, Sharon Jean Price.
He is survived by his sister, Sally Burkam Price; brother, Thomas Price; and two sons, Raymond Price of Overland Park, Kan. and Steven Price of Christiansburg, Va.; as well as Raymond’s wife, Trisch, and their three children: Nicholas, Tyler, and Kiley; sister-in-law, Bernadette Speulda; and dear friend, Phyllis Straut.
George grew up in Allendale, N.J., where he met Evelyn while in high school. After graduation, George enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and the couple spent time in Triangle, Va. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Marines, the couple returned to New Jersey in 1962 and started their family in Mahwah while George worked as a data processing analyst for Thomas’ English Muffins.
In 1974, they moved to Broadway, Va., where George continued work in data processing, first for the Virginia Oak Tannery, and later in his own business, Computer Assistance Corporation, where he worked with companies in the area such as Wetsel Seed, Shenandoah Manufacturing, The Daily News-Record, and Holtzman Oil.
George was an active leader in the Boy Scouts of America, leading Troop 50 in Mahwah, N.J., followed by Troop 1 in Broadway, Va. During his 70 plus years in scouting he obtained Ordeal, Brotherhood, and Vigil honors in the Order of the Arrow, completed his Woodbadge certification, and attended numerous Jamborees while doing what he truly enjoyed--helping hundreds of scouts learn to think for themselves and develop as leaders, with many of them attaining the Eagle rank. He also enjoyed Sunday morning breakfasts and regular lunches with his fellow marines at the Southern Kitchen, his favorite restaurant for over 40 years. George enjoyed contributing to the community and supporting his very kind and helpful neighbors.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 15, from 2-3 p.m. with a service immediately following at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va.
Funeral arrangements and cremation are entrusted to the Grandle Funeral Home of Broadway.
