George M. ‘Tom’ Belcher
George M. “Tom” Belcher, 87, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. His wife, Helen Ellington Belcher, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Mr. Belcher was born Sept. 28, 1932, in Roanoke, Va., and was the son of the late George Thomas and Eva Mae Parcell Belcher of Roanoke.
Tom, as everyone knew him, served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was semi-retired with Aflac in which he had been licensed for over 53 years. He was a member of Williamson Road Masonic Lodge No. 162, ACCA Temple Shriners where he was past president of Valley Shrine Club, B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge No. 450 and The Gideons International. Tom was active with the Salvation Army, previously serving on the Board of Directors, and was a member and trustee of Open Door Gospel Church in Harrisonburg.
He is survived by sons, George “Eddie” Belcher and Barry E. Belcher; daughters, Lynn Southern and husband, Keith, and Christie Ann Belcher; stepson, Berry Murray; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Michael Hevener and Boyd Glover officiating. Entombment will follow with military rites at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.