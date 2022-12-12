George McDaniel "George Mac" Reid of Falls Church, Va., passed away peacefully Dec. 7, 2022. Born in Loudoun County on Sept. 7, 1928, George was the son of George Dalton and Blanche McDaniel Reid. He was raised in Purcellville, Va. by his great aunt, Alice Corder and Aunt Frances "Fannie" Reid after his parents contracted tuberculosis and died.
George is survived by his wife of 72 years, Anna Mae Cook Reid; two sons, George "Glenn" Reid (Arlene), Broadway, Va., and William Dalton Reid, Haymarket, Va.; five grandchildren, Deanna Reid Sumners (Lucas), Blacksburg, Va., Caroline Reid Turner (Scott), Broadway, Va., George M. Reid, Martinsburg, W.Va., David M. Reid, Roanoke, Va., and Kimberly A. Reid, Haymarket, Va.; and one great-grandchild, Elizabeth Rose Sumners.
George especially loved spending time with Anna Mae's family in Boone, N.C. George was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in June 1952. He retired as a financial accountant for Montgomery County Maryland Public Schools and was a self-employed tax accountant. George loved country music and would drive many miles for a piece of pie. George appreciated the love and kindness of his Falls Church friends and neighbors.
The family extends special thanks to his doctors and healthcare providers including the care team at Bellaire at Stone Port, Harrisonburg, Va., where he spent his last one and a half years.
A graveside service was held Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. at Hillsboro Cemetery, Hillsboro, Va. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
