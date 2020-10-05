George Roger Heavner, a native of Upper Tract, W.Va., passed away on Oct. 1, 2020, from pneumonia. During his life, George was a farmer, husband, chemist, father, grandfather, woodworker, inventor and beekeeper. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an airplane electrician. He was 86.
George was born Dec. 9, 1933, to Anna Dyer Heavner and Walter P. Heavner in Upper Tract, W.Va. George attended Franklin High School where he was a member of Future Farmers of America.
George married Betty Lea Ruddle Aug. 9. 1957, in Franklin, W.Va., and became parents to David (married to Laura McGregor, Fairport, N.Y.), Becky (married to Bryan Leister, Denver, Colo.) and Tom (Boulder, Colo). Grand children and spouses are Matt (married to Allison of Seattle, Wash.) and Lindsey Thurber (married to Brennen, Greenwood, N.Y.).
Shortly after high school, George joined the Air Force and served for four years. He was stationed in Greenland to repair airplanes. He attended college on the GI bill. George told his family he was first interested in studying structural engineering but changed degree paths since engineering was no longer offered at the school. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Davis and Elkins College. George worked briefly for Hercules Inc., where he tested fuel for the UGM-27 Polaris submarine missile.
George had an interest in building things and inventing. In 1968, along with Bill Hamilton, he filed a patent for an original design invention of a Portable Gate. As a teenager he built a barn near his family home. He continued with his interest in woodworking and built furniture, including two grandfather's clocks, and a large cross for a church in Alexandria, Va.
Most of his career was spent in government service with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service in Washington, D.C., and in Kansas City, Kan. He was the chemist in charge of the lab in Kansas City and was responsible for food standards, regulations and import regulations for foreign meats, including the Parma ham. After retiring from the government, he was a chemist for The Association of Official Analytical Chemists before formally retiring to Harrisonburg, Va., in 1996. After retiring, he moved with his wife, Betty Lea Heavner, to Harrisonburg, Va. In his retirement, he first became interested in biking and then later kept a large vegetable garden, an orchard and bees. He studied trees; processed honey and loved to work in his shop, where he tinkered and fixed things.
George is survived by his wife, Betty Lea (Ruddle), their children, and his sisters, Mary Sue Heavner Mallow and Betty Ann Puffenbarger.
George is loved by many in Harrisonburg, particularly their friends at Asbury Church and kind neighbors in Harrisonburg, Va. George had a gentle, quiet nature and was willing to help all that asked. He was a kind father and smart man who was known to fix everything. He will be missed by neighbors and friends and most importantly by all his immediate family and siblings.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, John Dyer Heavner and William Allen Heavner.
He will be buried on Tuesday, Oct. 6, Cherry Hill, Upper Tract, W.Va.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
