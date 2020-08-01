George Richard Miller, Jr., 73, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Miller was born at home in Mount Crawford on December 15, 1946, to Annie Rodgers Miller and the late George Miller, Sr.
Richard graduated from Turner Ashby High School and later served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He was employed with Packaging Corporation of America for over 37 years and following retirement, drove a school bus for Rockingham County Schools. He was a member and served as associate pastor at Lighthouse Tabernacle Church in New Market, where he loved working for the Lord and ministering to others through prayer. Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting and bowling and was a member of VFW Rion-Bowman Post 632.
He is survived by his mother, Annie Miller of Mount Crawford; loving wife, Kathy J. Miller; sons, Ryan Miller and wife, Tonna, of Mount Crawford, and Ronnie Miller and wife, DeeAnne, of Harrisonburg; daughter, Deborah Davis and husband, Steve, of Dayton; brothers, Harry Miller of Harrisonburg, and Howard Miller and wife, Alicia, of Luray; sisters, Ethel "Jane" Cubbage and husband, Roy, of Mount Crawford, and Tammy Shank of Grottoes; six grandchildren, Danielle Argabright and husband, Jared, Kaywin Joseph and husband, Matt, RiCheree Miller and fiancé, Jeremy Reedy, Ty Miller and fiancée, Olivia Stallard, Justin Williamson, and wife, Kim, and Steven Williamson and wife, Miranda; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Patsy Miller of Wilmington, N.C., and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are Kathy’s children, Eric Sine and wife, Kyla, of Winchester, and Amy Engle and husband, John, of Harrisonburg.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Yager Miller; brother, Marvin Miller; sisters, Geneva Miller and Nina Bishop and husband, Felton, and sister-in-law, Dawn Miller.
The funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Charles Clinedinst officiating. Interment will follow at Saint Paul Cemetery in Weyers Cave. Please remember to wear the required face covering for the health of others.
The family will receive friends Monday evening, Aug. 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Tabernacle Church, 9360 George Collins Parkway, New Market, VA 22844.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
