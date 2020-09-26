Gerald Sylvan Rinaca of Shenandoah, Va. passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. He was 95 years old.
Gerald was born March 20, 1925, in Page County, and was the son of the late Patrick Henry and Emma Griffith Rinaca.
He was preceded in death by his wife (Marilyn), grandson (Jason), sisters (Vivian, Dorothy, and Margaret), and brothers (Philip, Lynn, and Inman). He is survived by his sister, Eleanor; brothers, Allan and Melvin; very close nephew, Charles; his daughter, Pam, and sons, Joe and Bob. He also had six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was a longtime member of Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Shenandoah.
Gerald was blessed in his final years to have the loving care of his daughter, Pam, and granddaughter, Cassy. They were his angels.
He proudly served his country, landing on the shores of Normandy, France at eighteen years old, fighting all the way to the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium in World War II. He served with honor, receiving a Bronze Star for his bravery in battle.
He will be missed by all.
Mr. Rinaca is at the Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, where friends and family my call from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
Pastor Tarja Stevenson will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the Rest Haven Cemetery in Shenandoah.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Avis O. Comer V.F.W. Post 8613 in Shenandoah.
Please wear face masks and ensure social distancing for your health and others.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
