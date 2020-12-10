Gerry Rae Smith, 71, of Linville, passed away Dec. 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 18, 1949, and was a son of the late Carey R. and Mildred Wenger Smith.
Gerry was the owner of Classic Upholstery. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1973.
On Nov. 23, 1969, he married the former Krystal Fulk, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Leslie Hylton and husband, Todd, of Fort Defiance; one granddaughter, Kassi Redifer and husband, Jason, of Staunton; one grandson, Dane Boller and girlfriend, Sarah Holsinger and her son, Jacob, of Timberville; one great- granddaughter, Abbie Saige Redifer; two brothers, Danny Smith and wife, Bonita, of Linville and Tommy Smith and wife, Carla, of Mathias, W.Va.; and one sister, Brenda Smith-Hess of Rockingham, Va.
His body will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
