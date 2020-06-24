Gilbert Wayne Ransom, 86, of McGaheysville, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home. Mr. Ransom was born Nov. 13, 1933, in Ohio, and was the son of the late Willard Dale and Martha Jane Ransom.
Wayne was a loving father of nine and his passions were the word of God, his family and fishing. He also served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He loved his hometown of Marietta, Ohio and gardening.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Yvonne Ransom; sons, Phillip Ransom, Charles Ferguson and his wife, Marilyn, William Ferguson and wife, Lois, Gerald Ransom and wife, Amanda, Mark Asa Ferguson; daughters, Yulonda Ferguson, Veronica Lewis and husband, Justin, Lynette Ransom and husband, Rafael, Vickie Ransom, Nicole Garcia and husband, Juan; sisters, Mari Ann Jackson and husband, Arthur, Peggy Sue Minard and husband, Mel, as well as a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded by his brothers, Arthur and Raymond Ransom and sisters, Ella Ruth Smith and Naomi C. Smith.
A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Rock Church in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jeremy Poling officiating. Attendees are encouraged to wear face coverings.
Condolences may be shared at www.Kygers.com.
