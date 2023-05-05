Glen B. “Junie” Ritchie Jr., 74, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Ritchie was born July 3, 1948, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Glen Benjamin Sr. and Edna Louise Tusing Ritchie.
He was employed as a truck driver for many years for Big L Tire and Eagle Brothers. He was the founding member of the Fulks Run Horseshoe Club. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Dayton American Legion Post 27. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
On April 23, 1970, he married Judy Elizabeth Long Ritchie, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Michael Ritchie and wife, Kim, of Singers Glen, Sherry Lynn Click and husband, Billy, of Dayton and Terry Ritchie and companion, Carol Bailey, of Linville; siblings, Harold Ritchie and wife, Jewel, of Harrisonburg, John Ritchie and wife, Thelma, of Singers Glen, Lillian Ritchie of Rawley Springs and Nancy Hall and husband, Gary, of Harrisonburg; and grandchildren, Britney Ritchie, Dakota Ritchie, Devin Ritchie, Jamie Click, Dixie Ritchie, Christy Click, Jasmine Ritchie, and Jacob Ritchie.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ritchie was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Paul Ritchie; and a special nephew, Richard Ritchie.
Pastors Kevin Gerber and Bob Johnson will conduct a funeral service Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren. Burial with military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post 27 will follow at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 5, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 1430, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
