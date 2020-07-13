Glen Calvin Hulvey
Glen Calvin Hulvey, 89, of Broadway, died unexpectedly but peacefully, surrounded by his family on July 11, 2020, at the Wenger House of VMRC in Harrisonburg.
He was born July 19, 1930, in the Runions Creek area of Rockingham County. He was the son of the late Robert Calvin and Lina Runion Hulvey.
On March 13, 1954, he married the former Virginia Ann Fawley, who survives.
Glen was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for the Broadway Post Office as a rural mail carrier from 1954-1990. After retiring from the postal service, he worked part time as a courier driver for WLR Foods and Pilgrim’s Pride. He was a member of Sunset Drive United Methodist Church in Broadway, where he willingly served wherever he was needed. He served on committees, taught Sunday School, worked on projects with Woody’s Helping Hands, ordered supplies and cooked for the Men’s Breakfast group and he prepared for and participated with the Church’s Chicken Barbecues at the Broadway Pit.
Glen could fix anything. He was always puttering with his old tractor, his Ford Falcon convertible, his motorcycle or anything that needed fixing around the house. Glen and Virginia Ann enjoyed camping and motorcycling with their friends. But most important, Glen was the perfect Dad, Granddaddy, and Great-Granddaddy. He loved his family and never missed going to all of their music concerts, and their Church, School and sporting events.
In addition to his wife, also surviving are three children; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; Brenda (Eric) Hoover of Broadway and their children, Katie (JR) Almquist, Clemson and Canon, Becky (Scott) Harris, Nora, Virginia Grace, and Bennie, and Sarah (Anthony) Rhodes, Taylor, Caroline, and Emma; Susan (Jeff) Holsinger of Broadway and their children, Grant (Maureen Nardone) and Landon, and Jordan and; Dale (Mary Jo Oates) Hulvey of Belmont and their children, Isaac (Jenny Spring) Hulvey and Lillian, and Matt (Chrissy Rhodes) Hulvey, Everett and Theodore.
He was preceded in death by his four siblings; Kathleen Jones, Edith Mae Dove Gardner, Vista Vella and Stanley Hulvey, and a great-grandson, Calvin Pierce Almquist.
Pastor Scott Harris and VMRC Chaplain Eric Martin will conduct a graveside service Thursday at 11 a.m. at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those attending will be asked to wear a mask and maintain safe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Friends may visit the funeral home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for viewing or to sign the guest book. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
