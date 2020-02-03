Glen E. ‘Jack’ Hartman
Glen E. “Jack” Hartman, 95, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at his home. Mr. Hartman was born June 3, 1924, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Charles Baxter and Ava (Shoemaker) Hartman.
He received a Bronze Star while serving in the Unites States Army during WWII. He was a lifetime farmer and a member of Antioch United Church of Christ.
In October 1946, he married the former Janet Dean, who passed away on Jan. 10, 2017.
Surviving are his children, Gloria H. Ralston and husband, John, of Churchville and Mark D. Hartman of Harrisonburg; siblings, Doris Emswiler and Nancy Dove; grandchildren, John N. Ralston, Justin M. Ralston and Ashley L. Hartman and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Hartman was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Hartman, and a sister, Janice Hoover.
The casket will be closed and services will be held privately.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
