Glendon William Andes, 93, of Timberville, Va., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Timber View Crossing Assisted Living. He was born Dec. 14, 1928, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Paul W. and Edna Lam Andes.
Glendon and Mary Ann owned and operated Andes Meat Processing and Andes Peach and Apple Orchard. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Olivet Church of the Brethren in Timberville. He served in the U.S. Army and was proud to serve his country. He was an Army Sergeant with two honorable discharges.
On June 23, 1951, he married Mary Ann Estep, who preceded him in death on Feb. 7, 2018.
Glendon was also preceded by his son-in-law, Richard Lam; two brothers, Carrol and Nelson Andes; two sisters, Mildred Harper and Joy Wittig; and one foster daughter, Daisy Keister.
Glendon is survived by one son, Gary Andes (Debbie) of Timberville; one daughter, Diane Lam of Timberville; and a foster son, Robert Runion (Patty) of Mount Jackson.
He was a proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His four grandchildren are Brandon Lam, Brianna Lam Campbell, Derek Andes, and Charise Andes Joseph; and his four great-grandchildren are Evelyn Rose Campbell, Madeline Campbell, Daphne Campbell, and Grayson Joseph.
The Rev. Victor Norris will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Olivet Church of the Brethren. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Friends may view and sign the guestbook anytime after 10:00 a.m. Friday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olivet Women’s Fellowship, P.O. Box 534, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.