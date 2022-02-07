Glenn D. “Boo” Heatwole, a lifelong resident and former county supervisor of Rockingham County, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. He was born Jan. 28, 1933, and was the son of the late Owen and Virgie Hilbert Heatwole.
Glenn graduated from Dayton High School in 1950 and married Betty Jean Foltz on Oct. 19, 1952. They remained married until her death on Feb. 5, 2000. On Oct. 19, 2005, he married Wanda Armentrout of McGaheysville, who survives. He is also survived by his three sons, Gary Douglas Heatwole and wife, Kathy, of Sugar Hill, Ga., Steven Lee Heatwole and wife, Lisa, of Linville and Jeffrey Lynn Heatwole and wife, Jerri Emm, of Earlysville, Va. In addition, he is survived by six grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn Heatwole of Warner Robins, Ga., Julie Ann Heatwole of Marietta, Ga., Jeffrey Steven Heatwole, of Canton, Ga., Andrew Joseph Heatwole of Durham, N.C., Thomas Glenn Heatwole of Cambridge, Mass., and Natalie Jean Heatwole of Charlottesville and stepgrandson, Keenan Krall of Broadway.
Glenn was preceded in death by two brothers, Dwight and Roland, and three sisters, Charlotte Marks, Kathleen Wenger, and Jane Shifflett.
Glenn served four years in the United States Air Force, including a deployment to Korea during the Korean War. Back in Rockingham County after his military service, he owned and operated three sales and service stores under the name Heatwole TV and Appliance, with locations in Harrisonburg, Timberville, and Staunton. After a decade of owning and operating a successful turkey farm, he returned to retail business by starting and operating the Magnavox Entertainment Center in Harrisonburg.
Glenn served 14 years on the Rockingham Board of Supervisors and on various committees, including the Shenandoah Valley Airport Commission. He was an active member of Garber’s Church of the Brethren and served on various committees there as well.
Glenn also pursued and was awarded a private pilot’s license and subsequent licenses for commercial flight, instrument-based flight, and a twin engine pilot’s license. He went on to become a certified flight instructor and taught dozens of aspiring pilots to fly at New Market Airport and the Shenandoah Valley Airport.
Post retirement, Glenn worked part time at Tractor Supply of Harrisonburg. Through the years, he was a member of the Ruritan Club, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Elks Club.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Garber’s Church of the Brethren at 12:30 p.m. The burial will be private. The family requests that those attending wear facial coverings.
Glenn loved animals and received great comfort and companionship from them. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either SPCA or Garber’s Church of the Brethren, 1275 Garber’s Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
