Glenn Lester Jenkins, 80, of Stanley, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
He was born July 3, 1941, in Luray and was a son of the late Howard C. Jenkins and Esther Mae Campbell Jenkins.
Mr. Jenkins was a veteran of the United States Army.
On June 17, 1978, he married Joann Kay Foster Jenkins, who died Dec. 7, 2020.
He is survived by two sons, Glenn Jenkins of Elkton and Christopher Jenkins of Stanley; a daughter, Veronica Weathers of Sandy, Ore.; two brothers, Elwood D. Jenkins of Luray and Melvin E. Jenkins of Harrisonburg; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by seven brothers, Joseph Lee “Joe,” Robert “Tinker,” George “Waddle,” Harold “Pete,” Lynwood W., Virgil “Buddy” and Howard J. Jenkins; and two sisters, Edith Lillard and Virginia Richards Drummond.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Bradley Funeral Home by the Rev. Terry Cave. Burial will be in the Cave Family Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the funeral home.
