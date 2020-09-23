Granville E. Life
Granville E. Life, 94, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his home. Mr. Life was born Dec. 29, 1925, near Elkton and was the only son of Robert and Ethel Baugher Life.
He served our country during World War II in the Army Air Force and was a member of the American Legion Post 222 at Elkton. He was graduate of Elkton High School and a longtime member of the Bethel United Church of Christ, where he served as Deacon for many years and served the Elkton community delivering Meals on Wheels. The Life’s home on the River Road was a gathering place for the Baugher and Life families on Christmas Eve and other family events for many many years, memories cherished by all who attended.
He was a farmer and had worked at Merck & Co. before retiring in 1986 after over 40 years of service. He was a devoted husband, an amazing father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by all those who loved him. Granville enjoyed camping and traveling and visited all 50 states and several foreign countries including China. August 1946 was an eventful month for Granville; he returned from the Army Air Force and began his 40-year career at Merck, and on Aug. 31, he married Ruth Catherine Baugher, who preceded him in death on Aug. 5, 2019. He was also preceded in death by a son, Ralph Life; a daughter-in-law, Jean Meadows Life; and a son-in-law, Phil Garrett.
He survived by daughters, Mary Catherine Garrett and Jane Smith, both of Elkton; a son, Dennis D. Life of Elkton; six grandchildren, Sarah Metzger and husband, Patrick, Amanda Pavlik and husband, Nick, Molly Crenshaw and husband, Brandon, Libbie Harrison and husband, Nate, Cole Smith and wife, Katie, and Haley Life; 10 great-grandchildren, Lauren and Kendall Metzger, Riley and Jacob Pavlik, Rowyn and Kellen Crenshaw, Sydney and Evie Harrison and Leighton and Merrick Smith; sister-in-law, Lucille Baugher; and many nieces and nephews.
Pastor Dan Bassett will conduct the funeral service 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Bethel United Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bethel UCC.
In accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing is suggested.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
