Gregory Grim, age 75, passed away on Feb. 23, 2022. He was born Jan. 20, 1947, in New Market, Va., to Gladys Grim.
Greg graduated from Stonewall Jackson School and Roosevelt College. He was an eleven-year veteran of the Navy. He and his wife, Janice, have been married for 50 years. Greg and Janice lived in Scottsdale, Ariz., before moving to Bella Vista, Ark. in 2003.
Greg retired in 2003 from GTE Automatic Electric and Lucent Technologies with 27 years as the Director of Human Resources. Greg was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista. His passions were his family and his love of Chevrolet Corvettes.
Greg is survived by his wife, Janice; sons, Brian and Mark; daughter-in-law, Gillian; and grandchildren, Nicholas, Zoe, Noah and Adelyn.
A memorial service will be held at the Bella Vista Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com or www.valleyfs.com.
