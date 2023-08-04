Gregory J. Beaty
Gregory James Beaty, 76, of McGaheysville, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Greg was born April 10, 1947, in Luray and was the son of the late Chauncey and Lillian Beatty.
He served in the United States Air Force and worked in Sales most of his life prior to retirement. He loved spending time with his daughter’s Siberian huskies, whom he considered his granddogs.
He is survived by his daughter and caregiver, Roxanne Beaty Greer; three brothers, Tom of Utah, Jeff (Ellen) of Weyers Cave, and James; and one sister, Rebecca Cubbage of Luray. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Shirley (Billy) Dovel and Donna Habron of Luray. He had numerous nieces and nephews. He is thankful for his friends, Ricky Jenkins of Culpeper and Tom Violette of Annandale, who kept in touch with him until the end.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna Habron Beaty; and two sisters, Shirley Beaty and Lisa Painter.
Memorial donations may be made in his memory to either the Parkinson’s Foundation or McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company.
Lindsey Funeral Homes in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
