Guy Franklin Didawick, 95, widower of Lucille Jordan Didawick of Staunton, died peacefully on Monday, May 23, 2022.
He was born on June 1, 1926, in Woodstock, Va., son of the late Raymond and Florence Sibert Didawick.
Guy was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and the Rotary Club of Staunton. He served proudly as a Marine during World War II and later retired from the Army National Guard. Following a successful career in sales and consulting, he enjoyed his retirement in Staunton.
After losing his sight, he became a model of resilience for his family and loved ones and enjoyed life to the fullest.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Didawick Hively (Steve); three sons, David W. Didawick (Cindy), Daniel J. Didawick and Damon T. Didawick (Dr. Andrew Stoner); three grandchildren, Dustin W. Didawick (Jamie), Edwin Kent Hively (Erin), and Kathryn D. Lane (Jeffrey); and six great-grandchildren, Sydney Didawick, Ella Brown, Silas Brown, Uma Hively, Becca Lane and Emma Lane. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of sixty-nine years, Doady, and a brother, Charles Didawick.
A memorial service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Covenant Presbyterian Church by the Rev. John Peterson. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Talking Book Center, 1 Churchville Ave., Staunton, VA 24401.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
