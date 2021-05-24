Guy Lee Ferrell, age 73, of Elkton, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was born Jan. 3, 1948, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Vernon and Gladys Comer Ferrell. He is also preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Ferrell and Forrest Ferrell.
Mr. Ferrell was a Vietnam Army Veteran. He graduated from Atlantic Baptist Bible College and he was also a pastor for over 30 years, most recently at Calvary Baptist Church, Timberville, Va. He served in a missionary role supporting national pastors in North East Mexico and as a radio minster for World Wide Radio and Ministries.
Mr. Ferrell worked part time for the past 13 years at Colonialwebb Contractors in Harrisonburg, Va.
On Aug. 6, 1966, he married Bonnie Stanley Ferrell, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Shelly D. Powers and husband, Wylie, and Hannah C. Dove and husband, Justin; a sister, Jean Lucas; a brother, Floyd Ferrell; five grandchildren, Kaleb Powers, Ariel Lynch, Autumne Dove, Justin Dove II and Abigail Dove; and two great-grandchildren, Gwen Powers and Declan Lynch. Also, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church with Pastor Donald Leatherman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
