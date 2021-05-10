H. Preston Freeman, USMC (Ret.), age 80, of Penn Laird, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on May 7, 2021. He was born Nov. 12, 1940, in Deming, N.M., and was the son of the late Albert Horace and Doris Owens Freeman. Preston grew up in Texas and attended Texas Christian University.
Preston enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served honorably in the Marines for 21½ years achieving the rank of Master Sargent. During that time, he worked as a military recruiter, earning the award of the Nation’s number one recruiter, and later in aircraft maintenance. He also received top awards for both rifle and pistol marksmanship.
While in the military, Preston was stationed around the world, including Japan, Korea, Hawaii, Texas and California to name a few.
After retiring, Preston worked as a service advisor at several car dealerships in Harrisonburg.
Preston was an avid motorcycle racer competing in Japan and Hawaii winning numerous trophies. He remained a motorcycle enthusiast and rider until the end.
Surviving is his wife of 37 years, Florence Bowman Freeman. Also surviving are his children, David Rawlings and grandson, Troy of Delavan, Ill.; Donald Brown and wife, Becki of Westhampton, Mass., Kristine Freeman of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and Matthew Freeman of Cloverdale, British Columbia, Canada.
A private graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National League of POW/MIA Families (pow-miafamilies.org).
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.