Hammond ‘Hammy’ Ashby Wrenn III
Hammond “Hammy” Ashby Wrenn III, 84, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home in Mount Crawford. He was born in Weyers Cave on May 8, 1936, to the late Hammond A. Wrenn Jr. and Margaret Redifer Wrenn.
Hammy graduated from Middle River High School in 1954. He served our country in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Jackson during the Cuban missile crisis. Hammy worked for Houff Transfer and Beam Brothers Trucking, and was a self-employed trucker for over 65 years. Hammy was a member of the Weyers Cave United Methodist Church and served as president of the Weyers Cave Fire Department for many years. He raised and rode horses. He had both American Saddlebred Horses and Percheron Draft Horses. He attended and won many horse pulls. Hammy was a devoted husband and father and his memory will be cherished by all who loved him.
On Jan. 2, 1980, he married Barbara Bowman Wrenn, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Corri Collins and her husband, Joshua, of Mount Crawford and Jayme Reed and husband, Buzzy, of Mount Sidney; brother, Charles “Doodie” Wrenn and wife, MaryAnn, of Mount Sidney; sisters, Anne Whitmire of Weyers Cave and Nancy Beahm of Weyers Cave; eight grandchildren, Caleb Collins, Cameran Collins, Carter Collins, Ashby Reed, Kayla Reed, Steven Reed, Shannon Reed and Zac Reed; and two great-grandchildren, Thomas Reed and Mac Brocato; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.