Hantford L. Graham born Aug. 16, 1918, in Centreville, Digby County, Nova Scotia, Canada. A retired professor of education and psychology. He was married to Maura Heloisa (Napoleao) Graham. He retired to the Bridgewater Retirement Community, Bridgewater, Va.
Dr. Graham emigrated to the United States in 1919 with his mother and grew up on the south shore of Massachusetts. He is a graduate of Milton High School class of 1936.
He served in the United States Army Quartermaster Corps from June 1942 to May 1944 stationed at Fort H.G. Wright, Harbor Defenses of Long Island Sound, and in the 3072 OSCC from June 1944 to January 1946 stationed at Camp Huckstep, Egypt, USAFIME.
He was educated at Boston University (Associate of Arts and Bachelor of Science, Massachusetts State College at Bridgewater (Master of Education in Counseling), and the McGuffly Reading Center, Curry School of Education, University of Virginia (Doctor of Education).
His professional career included: Field Executive for the Boy Scouts of America, Instructor of Advanced English, Brazil-United States Institute, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Teacher-Counselor, The Reading Institute of Boston. Reading Specialist, Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District, Massachusetts, Counselor Specialist, Scituate School Department, Massachusetts. Assistant Professor of Education and Psychology, Acadia University, Wolfville, Nova Scotia, Canada, Associate Professor of Elementary Education and Director of The Madison Reading Academy Project (HEW), James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va., Educational Consultant to the Community of Hope, Keezletown, Va.
His publications include: Educational Psychology for Teachers-Readings. “The Fetish of Reading Rate”, The Silent Member of the Group”, “Teaching the Superior High School Student”, “Language Experience and Reading”, “Cerebral Palsy and Communication”, Historic Strategies of Reading Instruction in Light of Modern Psycholingulistic Theory, and The Churches of Madison County, A History.
Published poetry includes: Dreams, A Chapbook of Poetry, and Down Home Poems. Honors received for poetry: Oxford Prize for Poetry by Quill Books (2000) and International Poet of Merit Silver Bowl Award by the International Society of Poets (2001).
He was active as a speaker, panel moderator, and committee chair at conferences of the College Reading Association, the Atlantic Reading Association, the International Reading Association, and the American School Counselor’s Association.
He was a member of The Madison County Literacy Council, the Madison Writers Guild, the Virginia Writers Club, the Windmore Writers, the Madison County Mental Health Advisory Board, President of the Madison County Lions Club, Chair of the Health Advisory Board, President of the Madison County’s Lions Club, Chair of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Human Rights Committee, a member of the Bridgewater, Va., Rotary Club and a member of the International Society of Poets.
He has been cited in Who’s Who in the East, Who’s Who in the South and Southwest, Who’s Who in America, Dictionary of International Biography, International Who’s Who of Professionals, International Who’s Who of Intellectuals, recipient of a Twentieth Century Award for Achievement in Education by the International Biographical Center, Cambridge, England, and cited in the 2004 Edition of Great Minds of the 21st Century, Century Award for achievement in Education by the International Biographical Center Cambridge, England and cited in the 2004 Edition of Great Minds of the 21st. Century.
He will be buried in Lake View Cemetery, Centripetal, Digby County, Nova Scotia, Canada.
