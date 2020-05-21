Harlan Keith Delawder, 90, of Timberville, Va., passed away May 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Harlan was born July 14, 1929, in Mathias, W.Va., to the late Casper and Serena Delawder.
He was an assembler and spot welder at Dunham-Bush for 26 years before retiring. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean conflict and a member of Cove Methodist Church.
On Aug. 24, 1954, he married the former Shirley Temple, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Patricia Dianne Fagg (Stan) of Fincastle, Va., and Sharon Ann Delawder (Dan Goodstein) of Harrisonburg; three grandchildren, Andy and Erin Goodstein and Wesley Fagg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Fourteen siblings preceded him in death.
The body was cremated. Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or Timberville Fire Dept., P.O. Box 101, Timberville, VA 22815.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
