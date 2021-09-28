Harland C. Mongold, 93, of Fulks Run, died Sept. 26, 2021, at his home. He was born March 22, 1928, in Bergton, and was a son of the late Luther and Mary Hartman Mongold.
Harland, along with his wife, co-owned H&H Restaurant in Timberville for 30 years. He was a charter member of the Fulks Run Ruritan Club, where he served as Lt. Governor. He was a member of The Brethren at Mountain Grove Church in Fulks Run. Harland was an avid sports fan, duck pin bowler, softball player, and golfer. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
On Oct. 29, 1949, he married the former Hettie Sonifrank, who preceded him in death Dec. 31, 2015.
Surviving are one son, Steven R. Mongold of Broadway; one daughter, Sue Mongold Turner and husband, Roger Sr. of Fulks Run; five grandchildren, Robin Turner Payne and husband, Stanley Jr. of Fulks Run, Roger Turner Jr. of Fulks Run, Britney Mongold Wampler of Midlothian, Steven Mongold, Jr. and wife, Lee, of Chesapeake, Cassidy Mongold Wiley and husband, Danny of Broadway; seven great-grandchildren, Blake Payne, Katie Payne, Lance Payne, Saige Payne, Piper Mongold, Sawyer Mongold and Harper Wylie; and one sister, Charlotte Hartman.
All services will be private and there will not be any services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Brethren at Mountain Grove Church, 12743 3rd Hill Road, Fulks Run, VA 22830.
Condolences may be sent to www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
