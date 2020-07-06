Harlon “Bud” Grim passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 2:05 p.m. surrounded by his loving family. Bud had been dealing with declining health the last 6 months. He passed with a FULL HEART and welcomed walking with the LORD in the end.
Harlon Lewis Grim was born in Tenth Legion, Va., on Sept. 18, 1927. Harlon was affectionately known as Bud, though nobody, including Bud, remembers how he got that nickname. Born to Kenneth and Rilla Grim, Bud was the second born of seven children. On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz., at the age of 92, Bud went Home to be with the Lord in Heaven.
When Bud was 18 years old he enlisted in the Army after WWII in the Peacekeeping Forces. Bud’s time in the Army took him to France and Germany. Bud served his country for 11 months and was then honorably discharged and sent home to be with his family after his brother’s accidental death on a farm.
On Aug. 12, 1950, Bud married the love of his life, Lois Litten, and they settled down in Harrisonburg, Va. Bud and Lois had two children, Blaine and Teresa.
Bud was part of The Churchmen quartet from 1959-1979. They traveled from Florida to Canada to Oklahoma and Arkansas, where they serenaded so many people with their Southern Gospel music. Teresa eventually joined the group in the early 1970s and the name was changed to “The Churchmen and Teresa.” The Churchmen and Teresa even appeared on the PTL TV program.
Known for his work ethic, Bud co-owned City Tire and owned an Interstate Full Service Station until 1988 when Bud and Lois moved West to Cathedral City, Calif. Bud worked for Grayline Tours and Sunline Transit driving a transit bus in Palm Springs. Bud retired from the bus industry in 1994 and moved to Mesa, Ariz., where he worked for Burlington for 11 years. It was said that he kept the cleanest, most organized shoe station. Bud fully retired from working in 2013.
Bud was a devout born-again Christian and loved to share the love of Jesus with all that he came in contact with. He loved his family and worked very hard at being a good provider. Bud absolutely loved people and “knew no stranger” as he would go up to anybody in a restaurant and start a conversation.
Bud is survived by his brother, Carroll, and sister, Mary; his wife, Lois; children, Blaine (spouse, Charlotte) and Teresa (spouse, Rick); grandchildren, Leslie (spouse, Robert), Theresa (partner, Bryan) and Cristen; and great-grandchildren, Tristen and Halee; and a host of extended family and friends.
Bud had a Celebration of Life Service Wednesday, July 1, at 11 a.m. at HiWay Baptist Church (10505 E. Brown Road, Mesa, AZ 85213).
