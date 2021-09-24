Harold Don McCoy Sr., 72, of Stanley, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
He was born March 23, 1949, in Stanley and was a son of the late Vernie Lee McCoy and Julia J. Cubbage McCoy.
Mr. McCoy was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 35 years. He was a member of the Leake's Chapel Church of the Brethren.
On Aug. 11, 1970, he married Elizabeth Ann Good McCoy, who died Dec. 9, 1996.
He is survived by a son, Harold McCoy Jr. of Luray; two daughters, Angela Williams and Pamela McCoy, both of Stanley; a sister, Leona Good of Stanley; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Tony, Teddy, Thomas, Toddy and Terry McCoy.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Leake's Chapel Church of the Brethren in Stanley. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the church.
