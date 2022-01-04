Harold Edward Paugh, 79, of Quicksburg, Va., passed away Dec. 31, 2021, at his residence.
He was born March 1, 1942, in Martinsville, Va., to the late Daniel and Bernice Arrington Paugh.
Harold was the owner of Paugh’s Orchard for over 30 years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, Airborne Division. He was a member of New Market Seventh-day Adventist Church.
On May 24, 1963, he married the former Ima Carpenter, who preceded him in death Jan. 14, 2018.
Surviving are one daughter, Cindy Dove and husband, Wes, of Rockingham; two sons, Anthony “Tony” Edward Paugh of Broadway and Douglas Kevin Paugh and wife, Krista, of Quicksburg; one brother, William “Bill” Paugh of Bassett; one sister, Janet Beaver of Martinsville; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
His sister, Bernice Gertrude Honeycutt, and grandson, Thomas Andrew Paugh, preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at the Grandle Funeral Home chapel in Broadway. The body was cremated.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at Grandle Funeral Home. Masks are highly recommended for those not vaccinated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Market Seventh-day Adventist Church, 62 West Lee Highway, New Market, VA 22844.
