Harold Franklin Good
Harold Franklin Good, 99, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Timberview Crossing Assisted Living Facility.
Harold was born in New Market, Va., on May 12, 1921, a son of the late Dora (Kingree) and Benjamin Good. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Edith Ford.
He retired from Turner Ashby High School in 1985, where he taught Chemistry, Physics, and science, and had served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a member of Bridgewater Church of the Brethren and the Bridgewater Ruritan Club.
He was united in marriage on July 10, 1945, to Doris Marie (Miller) Good, who preceded him in death on Aug. 16, 2020.
Harold is survived by son, Jeffrey Good and wife, Kelly, of Bridgewater; daughter, Lisa Reiderman and husband, Bruce Wissler, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Nicole Shank, Bobby Reiderman, Chanda Reiderman, Kayla Yanez, Brittany Wissler and Billy Wissler and 12 great-grandchildren.
Burial will be private with military graveside rites officiated by his niece, Linda Ford.
The family would like to thank the staff at Timberview Crossing Assisted Living and the in-home caregivers for the care provided over the last several years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 420 College View Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
