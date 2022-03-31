Harold Kenneth Heaton, 84, of Harrisonburg, formerly of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg. Ken was born April 22, 1937, in Anderson, S.C., and was the son of the late William Harold Heaton and Bertha Shirley Heaton.
He attended Clemson University in Clemson, S.C., graduating in 1959 with a degree in chemical engineering. Ken was on active duty in the Army from 1960-1963 and worked as an engineer for Mobil Oil Corporation until he retired. His hobbies included building model airplanes and boats to scale, and creating beautiful furniture for his wife and children. He was a member of Cool Spring Baptist Church in Mechanicsville, where he served as a Deacon for 41 years. He has been a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church since 2018. Ken was a beloved husband, father, and Dadoo to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ken was preceded in death by Pat Heaton, his wife of 62 years (married Aug. 8, 1959); great-grandson, Marshall Jacobsen; and brothers, Barry Heaton (Rebecca) and Tony Heaton (Carey Nell).
Ken is survived by daughters, Kendal Butler (Marshall), Kristi Stiegler (Scott), and Fran Scofield (Mark); grandchildren, Carrie Jacobsen (Benjamin), Kenneth Butler, Bethany Topmiller (Justin), Brett Stiegler, Mason Scofield (Elyse), Julia Scofield and Will Scofield; great-grandchildren, Felicity Topmiller, Cassidy Topmiller and Rosalie Scofield; and sister, Rebecca Willis.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Todd Pruitt of Covenant Presbyterian Church officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Marshall Andrew Jacobsen Memorial Scholarship Fund at Redeemer Classical School (www.redeemerclassical.org).
