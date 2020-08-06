Harold Puffenbarger
Harold Puffenbarger, 87, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. Harold was born in Sugar Grove, W.Va., on Aug. 18, 1932, a son of the late James P. Puffenbarger and Tenie Florence (Simmons).
He was a graduate of Franklin High School (1951) and Dunsmore Business College (1959). He served in the U.S. Air Force as a staff sergeant during the Korean War in North Africa and Germany, where he earned the occupation medal, the Germany National Defense Service Medal, and the good conduct medal.
On Feb. 1, 1958, he was united in marriage to Thelma Jean (Hoover) Puffenbarger, who survives. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage together. Harold is also survived by a son, Kevin Puffenbarger and wife, Nancy.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by siblings, Earl Puffenbarger and wife (Hazel), Clyde Puffenbarger and wife (Glenna T.), Lester Puffenbarger and wife (Glenna S.), Hubert Puffenbarger and wife (Anna), Harlan Puffenbarger, James B. Puffenbarger and wife (Lucy), Shirley Eckard and husband (Kermit), and Leora Grogg and husband (Everett).
He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was employed by Farm Bureau as an Assistant Office Manager. He was co-founder of Harrisonburg Auto Glass. During his career in the poultry industry he was a member of the Virginia and West Virginia Poultry Association. He retired from Rocco Turkeys as Procurement Manager. At the age of 57, he retired from public work to manage his own personal businesses.
He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. During his membership he served several terms on the Council as well as president. He later was a member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Dayton.
He appreciated the outdoors and was an avid hunter specifically deer and turkey hunting. He was able to enjoy the sport until recently. He also enjoyed walking daily.
Harold’s family would like to give a special thanks to the caregivers of VMRC for their excellent and compassionate care during his year of residency at VMRC.
A graveside service for family and friends will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Bridgewater with The Rev. Ted Schultz officiating. Please bring a chair if needed to the graveside service.
Family and friends can view and sign the registry book at Johnson Funeral Services.
Memorial contributions can be made to Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 229 Main St., Dayton, VA 22821.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
