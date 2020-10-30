Harold Walter Haynes, 86, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Sentara RMH.
Mr. Haynes was born June 10, 1934, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of the late Arthur Jacob and Ticie Florence Reedy Haynes. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Boyer and Ethel Boyers and a son-in-law, Steve Liskey.
Mr. Haynes was married for 67 years to the love of his life, Betty Ann Shifflett Haynes, who survives.
He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren and was a proud Harrisonburg High School Blue Streak, where he played football under Coach Claude Warren. Mr. Haynes was extremely proud of his service in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a Staff Sergeant. He then went on to work as a technician for Shenandoah Valley Office Equipment for 30 plus years. His love for football continued into adulthood, rooting for the Washington Redskins and the Virginia Tech Hokies. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends termed the “Coffee Crowd” at the Dayton Farmers Market.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Dennis Haynes and his wife, Teresa; daughters, Darlene Liskey and Brenda Wilson and her husband, Dean; grandchildren, David Haynes, Sarah Haynes and fiancé, Matthew Spitzer, Drew Haynes, Steffanie Elkins and husband, Ken, Heather Liskey and husband, Dan Castner, Brandi Belleau and husband, Tim, Travis Liskey and wife, Emily, Kelly Wilson, Kira Mitchell and husband, Chris and great-grandchildren, Tristan, Niko, Rylie, Aidan, Ayla, Grete, Stephen, Henry, Cece, Miles and Madison.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Valley Program for Aging Services, c/o Meals on Wheels, 975 S. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren, 2788 Taylor Spring Lane Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be made at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.